Lopamudra Mohanty’s ‘Lokapua Suria’ – A Tribute to Surendra Mohanty

‘Lokapua Suria’, a heart touching memoir of Great Author Surendra Mohanty was unveiled on Thursday at Gita Govinda Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

This memoir was written by eminent writer and social worker Lopamudra Mohanty, daughter of the great laureate, Central Sahitya Academy Award recipient Surendra Mohanty.

On this occasion, ‘Ama Odisha’ Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, eminent film Director and Actor Prashanta Nanda, eminent literary figure Dash Benhur, former administrator Sanjib Chandra Hota and SNM Group Chairman Pradipta Mohanty were present.

Welcoming the guests at the beginning, Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, founder of BK Publications, said that the book launch ceremony is being held in a very heartfelt atmosphere.

Talking about the book launch, Dash Benhur said that it is rare in Odisha that a daughter has written such a biography of her father. The main aim of this event is to bring this completely unexamined side of Surendra Mohanty’s personality to the public what is not in ‘Patha O Pruthibi’, but in ‘Lokapua Suria’, he added.

Film director Prashant Nanda said that only a daughter could write such a book about her father. Expressing his opinion, Pradeep Mohanty said that he had got a glimpse of the author Lopamudra Mohanty’s writing style since his childhood.

‘Aam Odisha’ Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said that Bjay Kumar Mohapatra of BK Publication has done an excellent job by publishing this book. He said that this book cannot be called a biography of Surendra Mohanty or an autobiography of Lopamudra, rather it is a unique and readable preparation.

Shedding light on Surendra Mohanty’s writing, Lopamudra Mohanty said that she does not even know how this book was written amidst deep emotions. She expresses gratitude to everyone who became part of the journey of ‘Lokapua Suria’.