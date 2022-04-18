Covid Surge in Delhi; Time to stay Alert

Insight Bureau: After witnessing weeks of continuous decline in the number of COVID-19 cases leading to the opening of offices and educational institutions to offline mode, India’s caseload has started to surge again this week increasing by 35% against the previous seven days’ count.



Delhi reports 517 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday; 261 recoveries, all of whom were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours and zero deaths. Active cases in the national capital currently stand at 1518.



According to a survey, around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR revealed they have one or more individuals in their close contact who has had Covid in the last 15 days.



As per Times of India’s report, the country witnessed over 6,610 fresh cases in the week ending Sunday, against a count of 4,900 in the last seven days. The active cases currently stand at 11,558 and comprise 0.03% of the total infections.



Three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad completely shut down and reverted to online mode of teaching after some teachers and 14 students tested positive for COVID-19.



The Chief Minister, during a meeting, asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode owing to the rise in covid cases.



It’s high time the citizens become alert and follow all the necessary covid protocols diligently to prevent further spread of infection. Maintain physical distancing and wear masks when going out.