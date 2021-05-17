Odisha Govt fixes hiring charges for various Ambulance Services; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Commerce and Transport department on Monday fixed maximum hiring charges for various types of Ambulance services across the State.

The various types of ambulance services are including Maruti Omni/Tata Magic/MarutiEco etc (Rs 750 for PTA & Rs 1000 for BLS), Mahindra Bolero etc. (Rs 1000 for PTA & Rs 1500 for BLS), Winger/Force Traveller/Tata 407 etc. (Rs 1250 for PTA, Rs 2000 for BLS and Rs 3000 for ALS) respectively.

The maximum hiring charges for Patient Transport Amblance, (PTA), Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance and Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulance operating across the State is fixed with effect from the date of issue of this notification.

The proposed maximum rates include oxygen, ambulance equipment, ambulance equipment, PPE kit, gloves, mask, shield, sanitization, driver, emergency medical technician (EMT) where required.

The Transport Department has fixed the below charges for different types of ambulances (for first 10 kms):

* Relating to PT Ambulances: Rs 30 per additional km exceeding 10 km.

* Relating to BLS Ambulances: Rs 50 per additional km exceeding 10 km.

* Relating to ALS Ambulances: Rs 50 per additional km exceeding 10 km.