Covid claims lives of 50 Journalists in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In a disheartening news, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Thursday informed in the State Assembly that 50 journalists died due to Covid-19 in the State.

Ganjam district recorded the highest number of Covid death of journalist with 10 casualties followed by Khordha district eight deaths and Sundargarh reported four Covid deaths.

Replying to a question by BJD MLA Souvic Biswal, Majhi said that ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh was given to the next of kin of 49 journalists while compensation was not paid to the family of one journalist as they availed the assistance from another State.