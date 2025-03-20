Dilip Ray meets PM Modi over key issues concerning Rourkela

TNI Bureau: Ex Rourkela MLA and former Union Minister Dilip Ray on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised three key developmental issues concerning Rourkela and Odisha for the progress of the region.
Key initiative involves:
1. Establishment of a New Railway Division at Rourkela under East Coast Railway and its surrounding districts for ensuring better administration, improved connectivity, and balanced development for Odisha’s mineral belt.
2. Expedited expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) under SAIL – The long-pending Rs. 30,000 crore expansion plan of RSP has been stalled due to land acquisition challenges.
3. Upgradation and Expansion of Rourkela Airport to a 4C category, extend the runway, install night landing facilities, and bring in more airline operators to ensure reliable air connectivity.
PM Modi assured that these concerns would be looked into at the highest level.
