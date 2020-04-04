COVID-19 Patients in Suryanagar & Bomikhal have Outside Links

TNI Bureau: In a big relief for Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 patients in Bhubaneswar, as feared earlier. All the patients of out of state links.

👉 In case of Suryangar COVID-19 patient, his family member (daughter) had visited Kolkata and stayed there for 4 days. All his family members, including the lady have tested positive for Coronavirus.

👉 In Bomikhal, the three brothers who tested positive, are linked to his father, who is staying in Bhopal. The father also tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 The COVID-19 patient in Puri (linked to Nizamuddin Jamaat) was working as a Postman at BJB Nagar Post Office. He was distributing mail in Gautam Nagar. People who came in contact with him, are advised home quarantine. They can call at 104 if there is any flu like symptoms or breathing issues.