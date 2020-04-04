New Advisory: Cover Face while stepping out of Home

TNI Bureau: In a departure from its earlier stand that healthy people don’t need to wear masks, the Centre has asked people to wear homemade masks or pieces of clothes or handkerchiefs while stepping out of the house. Even, people with flu like symptoms are advised to wear the masks at home.

The advisory came in the wake of a new study by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that warned of transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic persons to the normal persons during unintentional contacts.

The recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with COVID19 lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

The CDC had recommended wearing cloth face coverings to slow spread of COVID-19 in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores & pharmacies) esp. in areas of significant community-based transmission.

The cloth face coverings recommended by the CDC to slow spread of #COVID19 are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

After the Centre’s advisory, the Odisha Health Department too urged people to cover their faces while outside home.

👉 Cover faces with a cloth mask or handkerchief while going out.

👉 The mask must be cleaned and sun dried properly after every use.