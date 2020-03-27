COVID-19 Cases: USA overtakes China and Italy

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has surpassed China and Italy in reporting most number of Coronavirus positive cases in the world.

The U.S. reported 16,693 new COVID-19 cases and 249 new deaths – highest single day positive cases in any country. Death Toll has gone up to 1,300.

The number of Coronavirus cases in USA has gone up to 85,653 followed by China (81,340), Italy (80,589), Spain (57,786).

New York City has reported 23,112 cases and 365 deaths till date. Entire New York State has 38,977 confirmed cases and 466 deaths. 351 members of the New York Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus.