RBI allows deferment of EMIs on Term Loans for 3 Months

TNI Bureau: While announcing a slew of banking measures to fight the situation arisen out of lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has permitted all banks and NBFCs to allow a 3-month moratorium on EMIs on all term loans.

It came as a huge relief for the middle class and salaried class. Interest payments on working capital loans have also been deferred for 3 months – relief for MSMEs.

Key Highlights:

👉 Repo rate reduced by 75 basis points to 4.4.%.

👉 Reverse repo-rate reduced by 90 basis points to 4%.

👉 Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of all banks reduced by 100 basis points to 3% of Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL) with effect from the fortnight beginning March 28 for a period of 1 year.

👉 Liquidity measures collectively will inject Rs 3.74 trillion money into the system.

👉 All commercial banks permitted to allow a 3-month moratorium on repayment of all term loan EMIs outstanding as on March 1, 2020. However, it’s up to the Banks to issue guidelines in this regard.

👉 Interest payments on working capital loans deferred for 3 months.

👉 All money deposited in Banks are safe. No panic withdrawal needed.