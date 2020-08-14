Bhubaneswar reports 247 Covid-19 Cases today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 247 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 4842.

👉 Out of the 247 new cases, 148 cases have been reported from quarantine while 99 are local contact cases.

👉 11 cases each from Unit-6 and Suka Bihar, Bhoi Nagar (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 10 employees of Private Hospitals and 6 employees of a Hotel at Nayapalli were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 103 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 cases (all male) of Unit-VI Private Area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 14):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 4842

👉 Recovered Cases –3118

👉 Deceased – 23

👉 Active Cases – 1695