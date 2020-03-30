TNI Bureau: Breaking News! The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has gone up to 1,251 as per the data posted by Union Health Ministry. The death toll has risen to 32. However, as some states have reported more cases what’s mentioned on Health Ministry’s website, the number may well go past 1,300.

227 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, while 40,000 tests have been done till date.

While the active cases stand at 1,117, 102 people have been recovered. Kerala has reported 202 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (198), Delhi (87), Karnataka (83), Uttar Pradesh (82), Telangana (71), Gujarat (69), Tamil Nadu (67), Rajasthan (59), Jammu & Kashmir (48), Madhya Pradesh (47), Punjab (38).

Out of 32 deaths, 8 occurred in Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (3), J&K (2) and Delhi (2).