Congress will fight for the displaced: OPCC president Bhakta Das

TNI Bureau: Congress will fight for the people who have been illegally displaced from their lands and are not provided with the compensation, informed OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das while taking part in the meeting of the Law, Human Rights & RTI department of Odisha Congress at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Hundreds of human rights activists from 15 districts attended the meeting which discussed various issues. Party’s Human Rights Odisha President Suren Satpathy, Vice Presidents Dr. Yatin Digal and Debi Prasad Mishra and Coordinators Rajkishore Sahu, Amit Mahant and Babu Dalabehera attended the meeting.

Satapati presented his speech that with the ideology of Congress, they will work at the grassroots level to solve the rights and problems of the people.

While addressing the meeting, the OPCC President said that 20 lakh beneficiaries of the state are entitled to get land titles but till now they have not got that right. While the government is giving lakhs of acres of land to companies, it is not giving their due rights to tribals and non-tribals, he alleged.

He further alleged that thousands of people are being displaced from their forest lands for mining without any government assistance and their condition is very miserable.

Das also called upon the Human Rights volunteers to join the fierce struggle against illegal displacement, acute unemployment problem and atrocities against women.