Orissa HC issues notice to Govt on Teacher Transfer Row

TNI Bureau: Orissa High Court has issued a notice to the Mohan Majhi-led Odisha Government over the ongoing row pertaining to transfer of school teacher following the recommendation of the MLAs and MPs of the State.

This apart, the division bench of the High Court led by Justice Deekshit Krishna Shripad also issued an interim stay on the transfer of two teachers from Kalahandi district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While conducting the joint hearing of the petitions filed by one R. Tripathi and others, the court division bench termed the State government’s decision to allow the people’s representative for recommending the teachers’ transfer was arbitrary, unjustified, and beyond its authority.

The Odisha government’s decision has allowed political influence to dictate administrative decisions which has directly affected their postings, the petitioner claimed.

The court also granted an interim stay on the petitioners’ transfer until the next hearing, which will be held after four weeks.