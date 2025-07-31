TNI Evening News Headlines – July 31, 2025

📌Vigilance officials raided Ashok Panda, an R&B Assistant Engineer in Bhubaneswar.
📌Odisha Government bans single-use plastic in all government offices.
📌Deputy CM Pravati Parida announced the third installment of Subhadra Yojana for 1.24 crore women on August 9.
📌Development Commissioner Anu Garg submits the June 29 Puri stampede Report to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.
📌A private bus owner in Cuttack, was fined nearly Rs 10 lakh by the RTO for unpaid road taxes.
📌4 major rail projects worth over Rs. 11,100 crore have been approved by the Cabinet. These projects will benefit people of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand.
📌Election Commission of India announced completion of preparations for the upcoming Vice Presidential election.
📌West Bengal: CM Mamata announces Rs 1.10 lakh grant to each Durga Puja committee.
📌PM Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
📌Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested in Assam.
📌Iran extends support to India amid US sanctions.
📌Commonwealth Youth Games 2027 to be held in Malta.
