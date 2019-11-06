Common Service Centres to provide RTO services; apply for online DL at CSC

TNI Bureau: Jurisdiction will no longer be an issue for people applying for registration certificates (RCs), learning licences (LLs), driving licences (DLs) & ownership transfer as people can apply online for the same at Common Service Centres (CSCs) functioning across the State.

The citizen-centric services for quality service delivery, initiated by Transport department at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) will now be available in CSCs.

These facilities will be extended to CSCs by first week of December, 2019.

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on review of 5T initiative in Commerce and Transport department on Tuesday.