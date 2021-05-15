Odisha Districts with 3000+ Covid Active Cases

TNI Bureau: While the number of Covid active cases in Odisha has gone up to 106,471, at least 12 districts in the State have more than 3000 active cases. Khordha (16,133) and Sundargarh (11,789) lead the pack.

Interestingly, 3 districts in Odisha have less than 1000 Covid Active case. They are – Gajapati (878), Kandhamal (868) and Malkangiri (675).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Districts with less than 2000 active cases include Koraput (1749), Rayagada (1311), Sonepur (1648), Keonjhar (1548), Kendrapara (1271), Jagatsinghpur (1813), Dhenkanal (1746) and Deogarh (1081).

List of Districts in Odisha with 3000+ Covid Active Cases:

👉 Angul – 5179

👉 Balasore – 3088

👉 Bargarh – 4384

👉 Balangir – 3075

👉 Cuttack – 8965

👉 Jajpur – 3755

👉 Jharsuguda – 3050

👉 Kalahandi – 3905

👉 Khordha – 16,133

👉 Puri – 3903

👉 Sambalpur – 5011

👉 Sundargarh – 11,789