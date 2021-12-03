CM Naveen breaks Silence; vows justice to Mamita Meher

Insight Bureau: As the Opposition continued to stall the Assembly over the sensational Mamita Meher murder case, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has broken his silence on this matter and appealed the Opposition to cooperate in running the House smoothly.

CM expressed deep anguish at the murder of Mamita and termed her death as a terrible and irreparable loss.

He also cited the ongoing probe monitored by the Retd. Judge of the Orissa High Court and vowed to ensure justice in this case. “My Government will ensure that no stone is left unturned to see that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice as per law in the shortest possible time,” he said.

“Now, that this investigation is being monitored by the judiciary, if there is even an iota of evidence against anybody let it be brought to the notice of the Court,” the CM said.

“I am deeply concerned that there are attempts to prevent one of our colleagues – an Hon’ble Member of the August House from discharging his duties. The Indian Constitution has given crucial responsibility to the Legislature and its Members enjoy certain safeguards and privileges for helping them discharge their duties without fear, intimidation and pressure. It will be a travesty if the Hon’ble Members of the House are not allowed to discharge their constitutional duties. This is also setting a wrong precedent and such attempts can be misused anytime,” added Naveen Patnaik in connection with the protests by the Opposition against MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra.

“My Government is known for credibility and impartiality and the people of Odisha have always blessed us for this. I reiterate that My Government is fully committed to ensure justice to Mamita Meher,” he signed off.

Here’s the Full Text of CM Naveen Patnaik’s Statement on Mamita Meher Murder Case: