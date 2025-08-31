CM Mohan Majhi Listens to PM’s Mann Ki Baat in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday listens to PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat in Chandrasekharpur Sishu Bihar of Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister had previously stayed in this area for eight years. The locals and children welcomed the Chief Minister with great joy and excitement after meeting him at close quarters. After listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the locals, the Chief Minister said that this program has become a source of endless inspiration for crores of people.

Like every time, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he brought the limelight by praising the achievements of the common people from various fields. Today, the Prime Minister spoke about Odia daughter Rashmita Sahu and praised her highly. Rashmita recently participated in the Kayaking & Canoeing – Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, competition and won two gold medals.

The Chief Minister said that with the support of Odisha Kayaking & Canoeing Association (OKCA), good training is being provided to the sports talents of Odisha under the auspices of SAI Sports, Jagatpur. Rashmita has also received canoeing training in Jagatpur. It is worth noting that the Chief Minister was the President of OKCA for many days. Currently, he is the Chief Patron of this organization.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also felicitated the locals. Two senior citizens and social workers Rajendra Barik and B.B. Mishra, Biswanath Nayak, the head of Sishu Bihar Yoga Center, Bharati Pradhan and LD Sahu. Along with this, the Chief Minister also felicitated the temple committee, women’s association and other social workers of Ward No. 6.