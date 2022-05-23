Assault on Lawyer: Chargesheet filed against 7 SCB Doctors

Insight Bureau: Mangalabag Police has filed chargesheet against seven doctors of SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for allegedly assaulting a lawyer.

Reportedly, the chargesheet has been filed following the Orissa High Court’s order in the case of assaulting lawyer Sapan Kumar Pal at Cuttack SCB in October last year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra informed the High Court that the charge sheet have been filed against the seven doctors in the lower court on the basis of CCTV footage.

Notably, Lawyer Sapan Pal was attacked on October 21, 2021, when he had taken one of his relatives to Cuttack SCB for medical treatment. Thereafter, he alleged that the doctors attacked him after he questioned them regarding the alleged mismanagement.

The move from the police came following High Court directive after the victim moved the court alleging police inaction.