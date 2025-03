With the recovery of 4 dead bodies at the site of avalanche-hit BRO Camp in Chamoli, the 60-hour-long rescue operations came to and end. At least 8 labourers died in the mishap. 46 workers were rescued out of which 3 remain critical.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The avalanche had hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath on Friday, trapping 54 workers inside 8 containers and a shed.