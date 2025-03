Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reiterated the setting up of a mega steel plant in Keonjhar, which will come at a cost of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore. The CM announced it during his visit to Champua. JSW and POSCO have already signed a pact with Odisha Govt in this regard.

The steel plant in Patana is expected to boost the economic and employment prospects in the region.