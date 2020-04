Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 22, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 2,341 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 29,973 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 47,500 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 848,000.

France has reported 544 COVID-19 deaths and 1,827 positive cases. Italy has reported 437 deaths and 3,370 positive cases while Spain witnessed 435 new deaths and 4,211 cases.

763 new deaths and 4,451 positive cases were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 264 new deaths and 933 positive cases. Germany witnessed 229 new deaths and 2,195 +VE cases. 165 deaths and 2,678 confirmed cases were reported from Brazil. Turkey reported 117 new deaths and 3,083 positive cases.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,635,716. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 184,066 mark. 717,444 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,341 new deaths; 29,973 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 47,681; Number of Cases – 849,092.

👉 New York accounts for 31% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 84,050 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 4.3 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 474 new deaths; 5,526 new positive cases.

👉 Two Cats in the U.S. test positive for coronavirus.

👉 4 more more tigers and 3 lions at Bronx Zoo test positive for coronavirus.

👉 At least 850 of the 1,200 inmates in Arkansas maximum-security prison test positive for coronavirus.

👉 New York State – 20,354 deaths; 262,268 cases

👉 New Jersey – 5,063 deaths; 95,865 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 2,182 deaths; 42,944 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 1,713 deaths; 36,892 cases

👉 California – 1,437 deaths; 37,343 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,813 deaths; 33,966 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,565 deaths; 35,108 cases

👉 Florida – 927 deaths; 28,576 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,473 deaths; 25,258 cases

👉 Texas – 550 deaths; 21,458 cases

👉 Georgia – 846 deaths; 21,102 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,544 deaths; 22,469 cases

👉 Maryland – 698 deaths; 14,775 cases

👉 Washington – 692 deaths; 12,494 cases

👉 Indiana – 661 deaths; 12,438 cases

👉 Ohio – 610 deaths; 14,117 cases

👉 Colorado – 508 deaths; 10,878 cases