Brahmapur Marital Discord: Big Win for Tapaswini

Sumit will pay Rs 17,000 per month towards her expenses. Tapaswini will be protected by the polic

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Giving its verdict on Tapaswini’s petition, the Ganjam District Sessions & Judge Court had ordered her husband Dr Sumit to live with Tapaswini.

As per the direction given by the SDJM court, Tapaswini (Dimple) will stay with his husband Sumit at his Brahmanagar residence in Brahmapur.

Besides, Sumit will pay Rs 17,000 per month towards her expenses. She will be protected by the police, as informed by Tapaswini’s lawyer Pradeep Behera.

It’s worth mentioning that Tapaswini had claimed of a court marriage with Sumit on September 7, 2020. She reportedly lived at Sumit’s house for six months. But, she was later driven out of the house, she alleged. She had been protesting outside Sumit’s house, demanding justice.

