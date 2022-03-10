BJP takes Uttar Pradesh; AAP sweeps Punjab

Insight Bureau: It’s not too early to say. The fate has been sealed in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab as the counting progresses. The BJP under CM Yogi Adityanath, is staging a huge comeback by leading more than 60% of seats. Samajwadi Party has improved its 2017 performance, but that’s not enough to stop the Yogi Juggernaut.

The Samajwadi Party and RLD failed to stop BJP even in Western Uttar Pradesh. The BSP and Congress face near rout in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav are ahead in their own constituencies.

Punjab is throwing interesting results. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is sweeping the polls with a lead in 88 out of 117 seats in the state. Congress is way behind with just 15 seats.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Former CMs Captain Amarinder Singh & Parkash Singh Badal, former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu trailing in Punjab.

There is tough contest between the BJP and Congress in Goa while Manipur and Uttarakhand are going BJP’s way. However, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing in Uttarakhand.

Former CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar who is contesting as an Independent, is trailing in Panaji.

If this trend continues, BJP may win 250-260 out of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh.