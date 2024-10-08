BJP retains Haryana; JKNC sweeps Kashmir Valley

TNI Bureau: Haryana results put the last nail in the coffin of poll predictions and psephology in Indian Politics. From Chhattisgarh to Odisha and Haryana, their collapse is clearly visible now. The Indian voters yet again proved their supremacy. BJP scored a hat-trick in Haryana, a pleasant and sweet victory for the party, and huge setback for Congress.

J&K National Conference (JKNC) swept the Kashmir valley while PDP got routed. BJP did well in Jammu, but that was not enough to form the government in Jammu &Kashmir.

Both Haryana and J&K gave decisive results. JKNC-Congress combine will form the government in Jammu & Kashmir with Congress being the junior partner.

In Haryana, BJP has done much better than 2019 polls, making this election a case study for all. BJP leaders and workers really worked hard for the decisive win, defying the odds. On the other hand, Congress, despite best efforts, failed to win the trust of common people. Regional parties fared worse in Haryana. Failure of Congress in sealing the deal with AAP, also proved costly for the party. AAP played the spoilsport in some seats where the party lost by a low margin.

BJP was leading in 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana at 2 PM. Congress was ahead in 37 seats. Independent candidates were leading in 3 seats while INLD and BSP were ahead in one seat each.

In J&K, JKCN was leading in 41 out of 90 seats while BJP was ahead in 29 seats. Independent candidates were leading in 8 seats, followed by Congress 5, PDP 4, JPC 1, CPM 1 and AAP 1.