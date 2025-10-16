BJP Holds Power Show in Nuapada; CM Takes Charge

Nuapada: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demonstrated its full political strength in the Nuapada Assembly constituency on Thursday with a massive public rally at the Gotama Airstrip, signalling an all-out campaign push ahead of the upcoming by-election. The event witnessed the participation of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State BJP President Manmohan Samal, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, and several national and state leaders, underscoring the party’s determination to reclaim the key western Odisha seat.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, Chief Minister Majhi declared that Nuapada’s development was his “personal responsibility,” assuring voters of a new era of progress under a “double-engine” government. “I give my words, and I keep them. A new chapter in Nuapada’s history is about to begin,” the Chief Minister said, promising accelerated infrastructure and welfare initiatives for the region.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Majhi accused the previous BJD-led government of neglecting Nuapada and failing to deliver on its promises. He also took a swipe at the BJD for fielding a candidate from outside the constituency, asserting that “Nuapada’s people will never accept outsiders.” Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to inclusive growth, the CM highlighted that projects worth ₹1,100 crore had already been sanctioned for the district, covering roads, irrigation, education, and health sectors.

The rally, held in support of BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, turned into a grand show of strength for the party. While it was widely expected that Dholakia would file his nomination on Thursday, he announced a brief postponement, confirming he will submit his papers on October 18. “Inspired by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership, I joined the BJP with a vision for Bikashita Odisha and Viksit Bharat,” Dholakia told reporters. “The principle of service that guided my late father, former minister Raju Bhai Dholakia, will continue to inspire me.”

The party recently unveiled a list of 40 star campaigners, including Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, who will jointly lead the campaign blitz in Nuapada.

Reinforcing the BJP’s electoral confidence, Majhi predicted a one-sided victory in the bypoll, saying the people of Nuapada would respond “decisively” to divisive politics. “Our government stands for farmers, women, youth, and the poor. Together, we will build a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and contribute to a developed India by 2047,” the Chief Minister said amid thunderous applause, marking one of the largest campaign gatherings in Nuapada’s recent political history.