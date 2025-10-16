TNI Evening News Headlines – October 16, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌Former CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik joined BJD’s Jan Sampark Padayatra in Bhubaneswar’s Ganganagar area and spent time with children on his birthday today.
 
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attends BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Nuapada.
 
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces a 3% increase in DA for State Government employees.
 
📌BJD’s 2024 Kalahandi Lok Sabha Candidate Lambodar Nial quits party; joins BJP ahead of Nuapada Bypoll.
 
📌BJP announces state office bearers for its Odisha unit.
 
📌BJP releases list of 40 Star Campaigners for Nuapada Bypoll.
 
📌Odisha student gang-rape in Durgapur: Arrested boyfriend ‘lured’ survivor into forest, left her alone for 45 minutes.
 
📌Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 24; Odisha is likely to receive rainfall.
 
📌BJP releases a list of star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar Elections. The list includes PM Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
 
📌Swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Cabinet to be held on October 17 in Gandhinagar.
 
📌All 16 ministers in Gujarat submit resignations to CM Patel ahead of cabinet expansion.
 
📌UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate World’s first Ramayana wax museum in Ayodhya during Deepotsav 2025.
 
📌170 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh; Amit Shah declares two regions Naxal-free.
 
📌Air India Crash in in Ahmedabad: Father of Late Capt Sumeet Sabharwal moves Supreme Court, calls probe report defective.
 
📌On 1st Anniversary of National Conference Govt, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges PM Modi to restore statehood to solve all issues in J&K.
 
📌Nagma Mohamed Mallick appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan.
 
📌Bangladesh score 198 for 9 against Australia in women’s World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.
