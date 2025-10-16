EU Delegation Visits IIT Bhubaneswar to Strengthen Research and Innovation Ties

Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) to India, led by Dr. Vivek V. Dham, Advisor, Research and Innovation, visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar on Thursday to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in research, innovation, and academia between EU institutions and the premier institute.

The delegation, which included representatives from France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, held discussions with IIT Bhubaneswar’s leadership, faculty, and researchers on strengthening bilateral engagement in emerging scientific and technological domains.

During the interactive session, the EU representatives met Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, along with key members of the administration including Prof. Ashis Biswas, Dean (Alumni, Corporate and International Relations); Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash, Dean (Student Affairs); Prof. Chandrashekhar N. Bhende, Dean (PG & Research Programs); Prof. Dinakar Pasla, Dean (Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy); and Registrar Bamadev Acharya. Heads of Schools and representatives from the Research and Entrepreneurship Park (REP) also participated in the meeting.

Prof. Karmalkar presented an overview of the institute’s key strengths in teaching, research, entrepreneurship development, and mental wellness initiatives. He highlighted IIT Bhubaneswar’s focus on multidisciplinary innovation and collaboration with global institutions to drive impactful research outcomes.

The visit was aimed at identifying potential partnerships under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme — the world’s largest research and innovation funding framework. Discussions centered on areas such as climate resilience, clean and hydrogen energy technologies, materials science, smart manufacturing, sustainable urbanization, healthcare innovations, and startup incubation.

The delegation also toured IIT Bhubaneswar’s advanced research laboratories, including the Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF), the Silicon Carbide Research and Innovation Centre, and the startup incubation centre, gaining insights into the institute’s ongoing sustainability-focused and technology-driven projects.

Expressing optimism about future collaborations, Prof. Karmalkar said, “We look forward to building meaningful partnerships with EU institutions that can accelerate knowledge exchange and co-create impactful solutions to some of the most pressing global issues.”

Reiterating the EU’s commitment to strengthening research cooperation with India, Dr. Dham said, “India is a crucial partner in our global research and innovation landscape. Our visit to IIT Bhubaneswar reaffirms our shared vision of addressing global challenges through joint scientific excellence.”

The visit marked a significant step in deepening EU–India academic and research partnerships, aligning with the shared goal of advancing sustainable, inclusive, and technology-led growth.