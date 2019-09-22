BJD Leaders appointed as Advisors, to work without honorarium

TNI Bureau: BJD leaders appointed as advisors to various departments of Odisha Government have written letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informing him about their desire to work as Advisors without honorarium.

They also thanked the Chief Minister for giving them the opportunity of service.

It can mention here that the Odisha CM earlier appointmented as many as 11 BJD leaders to different government Departments to take direct independent feedback from the beneficiaries of different schemes of the departments.

List of Advisors :

• Sujeet Kumar (Advisor, Special Development Councils) – Chief Secretary Rank

• Utkal Keshari Parida (Advisor, Chilika Development Authority) – Principal Secretary

• Debashish Mallick (Advisor, Odisha Forest Development Corporation) – Principal Secretary

• Sulata Deo (Advisor, Women & Child Development Department) – Principal Secretary

• Janmejaya Lenka (Advisor, Odia Language Literature & Culture Department) – Principal Secretary

• Lopamudra Baxipatra (Advisor, Mission Shakti) – MoS rank

• Anubhav Pattnaik (Advisor, ET&IT) – MoS rank

• Utkal Keshari Parida (Advisor, Chilika Development Authority) – MoS rank

• Debashish Mallick (Advisor, Odisha Forest Development Corporation) – MoS rank

• Sulata Deo (Advisor, Women & Child Development Department) – MoS rank

• Mujibulla Khan (Advisor, Minorities Affairs, ST&SC Development Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department) – MoS