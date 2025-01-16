BJD bats for nationwide OBC Caste Census, inclusion of SEBC in OBC list

TNI Bureau: A high-level delegation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) met Ganesh Singh, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of OBCs at Hotel Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar.
The delegation, led by senior leaders and former Ministers, presented a comprehensive memorandum urging the committee to recommend the immediate initiation of a nationwide OBC caste census and the inclusion of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) of Odisha in the national OBC list.
During the meeting, the BJD delegation emphasized the critical need for a caste census to bridge the data gap in understanding the socio-economic status of various caste groups in India.
The delegation underscored that a caste census would provide invaluable data on household structures, income sources, educational attainment, and employment status across different caste groups, which is essential for informed policymaking and equitable resource allocation.
Highlighting the historical socio-economic disadvantages faced by the SEBC community in Odisha, the BJD leaders called for their inclusion in the national OBC list.
The delegation reiterated the importance of the OBC caste census in enhancing the effectiveness of reservation policies, development programs, resource allocation, and policy formulation aimed at achieving social justice.
They stressed that such a census is not merely a statistical necessity but a moral imperative to ensure fair representation and support for all sections of society, particularly those who have been historically marginalized.
Comments are closed.