Naba Das Murder Case: Court rejects CB plea on NIMHANS Test of Gopal Das

TNI Bureau: The District Court in Jharsuguda today rejected the Crime Branch’s petition for additional test of Naba Das murder case accused Gopal Das at NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences).

It is to be noted here that the Crime Branch had applied to take Das to the Bengaluru-based NIMHANS to conduct some additional tests on him.

However, the court rejected the Crime Branch’s petition on a technical ground and not on the merit of Crime Branch request.

On the other hand, sources at the Crime Branch confirmed that the investigation into the sensational murder case is in its last stage. Gopal Das, who has already confessed to the crime, is the prime and only accused in the case.

Gopal Das killed the Health Minister over personal vendetta and the Crime Branch is probing only to verify the veracity of his statement, added the sources.