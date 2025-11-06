Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 64% voter turnout in Phase 1; polling largely peaceful amid stray incidents

Patna: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday recorded a voter turnout of 64.46 per cent, marking one of the highest polling percentages in the state’s electoral history.

Voting took place across 121 constituencies spread over 18 districts and remained largely peaceful, barring a few isolated incidents, including an alleged attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha’s convoy in Lakhisarai.

Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal confirmed that polling had concluded smoothly at 45,314 booths, with minor complaints addressed promptly. “Voting was peaceful. A total of 143 complaints were received and resolved in time. We had to replace only 1.21 per cent of ballot units, lower than the 1.87 per cent recorded in 2020,” Gunjiyal said, adding that the participation of women voters had been “exceptionally high.”

Among the districts, Begusarai led with 67.32 per cent turnout, followed by Samastipur (66.65%) and Madhepura (65.74%), while Sheikhpura recorded the lowest at 52.36 per cent. Patna, traditionally known for urban voter apathy, reported 55.02 per cent.

Incidentally, none of the three political stalwarts — Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Rabri Devi — contested this time. Nitish and Rabri remain members of the Legislative Council, while Lalu is barred from elections due to his fodder scam conviction. Nitish cast his vote early in Bakhtiyarpur, while Lalu, Rabri, and their family members voted in Patna.

The first phase featured several high-profile contests. The electoral fate of Tejashwi Yadav (Raghopur), Tej Pratap Yadav (Mahua), Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary (Tarapur) and Vijay Sinha (Lakhisarai), folk singer Maithili Thakur (Alinagar), don-turned-politician Anant Singh (Mokama), and Osama Shahabuddin (Raghunathpur) now lies sealed in the EVMs.

Tension briefly flared in Lakhisarai when Deputy CM Vijay Sinha’s convoy was attacked, with stones and slippers allegedly hurled at his vehicle. The BJP blamed RJD supporters for the incident, while RJD’s Mokama candidate Veena Devi dismissed the charge, accusing Sinha of “staging” the attack for sympathy votes. The Election Commission has sought a report from the DGP, and police have initiated an inquiry.

Across the state, voting witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth and first-time voters. Popular educator Khan Sir, after casting his vote in Patna, urged the electorate to choose candidates on the basis of education, employment, and development. “Voting is the only moment when the rich and poor stand equal,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in Araria and Champaran, claimed that the NDA had taken a “massive lead” in the first phase, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan predicted a “historic victory.” In contrast, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav drew a metaphor from the kitchen, saying, “Roti should be flipped, otherwise it will burn,” urging voters to bring “parivartan” (change) in Bihar.

The polls also drew global attention, with 16 delegates from seven countries — including Indonesia, France, and South Africa — observing the Election Commission’s arrangements under the International Electors Visitor Programme.

With Phase 1 complete, the state now prepares for the second and final round of voting on November 11. Counting for all 243 constituencies will take place on November 14, setting the stage for what could be Bihar’s most decisive electoral verdict in recent years.