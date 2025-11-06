TNI Evening News Headlines – November 06, 2025

📌Results of Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024 declared; 2,405 candidates qualify.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi holds roadshow for party candidate Jay Dholakia; Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai campaign in Nuapada.
📌SJTA issues new SOP to sell chariot wheels of Puri Jagannath temple; applications open till November 10.
📌Protest outside Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) office in Bhubaneswar over delay in Sanskrit LTR merit list release.
📌Odisha Congress Releases Manifesto for Nuapada Bypoll, vows Development and Justice.
📌Odisha Vigilance arrests Keonjhar DSSO on charges of accepting Rs 20,000 bribe via UPI.
📌Hockey India launches FIH Men’s Junior World Cup trophy tour across 20 cities including Bhubaneswar.
📌FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 will officially kick off on November 7 in Tamil Nadu.
📌60.25% approximate voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Bihar Election 2025, as per Election Commission of India.
📌World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
📌India defeats Australia by 48 runs in the 4th T20I at Carrara Oval to take a 2–1 series lead.
📌ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.14 crore of former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in 1xBet case.
