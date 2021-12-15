TNI Morning News Headlines – December 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 218 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 127 quarantine and 91 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 117 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Chittaranjan Palai murder case in Puri: Odisha DGP hands over the case to Crime Branch.

➡️ Lyricist of Sambalpuri song ‘Rangabati’ Mitrabhanu Gountia critical; admitted to Burla Medical College.

➡️ Mortal remains of OTV Rayagada district correspondent Manoj Patra consigned to flames.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,984 new cases, 8,168 recoveries, & 247 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A total 1,34,61,14,483 vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ A total of 65,88,47,816 samples tested up to December 14, of which 11,84,883 samples were tested on December 14: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Rajpura area of Pulwama; Details awaited.

➡️ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding removal of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

➡️ Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

➡️ India pays tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 271.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.32 million.

➡️ Nepali Congress elects Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba as Party President.

➡️ The official death toll from the 30 odd tornadoes that attacked six central US states over the weekend has increased to 88.

➡️ Google to fire unvaccinated employees.

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on Richter Scale hit 33km west of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 3:47 am: National Center for Seismology (NCS).

➡️ India will face Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 on March 6.