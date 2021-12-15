TNI Morning News Headlines – December 15, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 15, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 218 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 127 quarantine and 91 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 117 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Chittaranjan Palai murder case in Puri: Odisha DGP hands over the case to Crime Branch.

➡️ Lyricist of Sambalpuri song ‘Rangabati’ Mitrabhanu Gountia critical; admitted to Burla Medical College.

➡️ Mortal remains of OTV Rayagada district correspondent Manoj Patra consigned to flames.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,984 new cases, 8,168 recoveries, & 247 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A total 1,34,61,14,483 vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ A total of 65,88,47,816 samples tested up to December 14, of which 11,84,883 samples were tested on December 14: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Rajpura area of Pulwama; Details awaited.

➡️ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding removal of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

➡️ India pays tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 271.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.32 million.

➡️ Nepali Congress elects Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba as Party President.

➡️ The official death toll from the 30 odd tornadoes that attacked six central US states over the weekend has increased to 88.

➡️ Google to fire unvaccinated employees.

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on Richter Scale hit 33km west of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 3:47 am: National Center for Seismology (NCS).

➡️ India will face Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 on March 6.

