Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, 12 others get ‘Senior Advocate’ Status from Orissa HC

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday designated 13 Lawyers as ‘Senior Advocates’.

The Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court has conferred the status of “Senior Advocate” to Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, a well-known lawyer of Odisha and State President of the All Odisha Lawyers Association.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per the Registrar General of the Orissa High Court, Tripathy and 12 lawyers have been given this status.

Sanjay Kumar Acharya, Anup Kumar Bose, Bansidhar Baug, Bibekananda Bhuyan, Bhabani Sankar Tripathy Susanta Kumar Dash, Kamal Behari Panda, Amitav Das, Dayananda Mohapatra, Gopal Kumar Agarwal, Bigyan Kumar Sharma and Aditya Narayan Dash.