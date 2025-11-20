Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Odisha on Nov 21-22; Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a two-day visit to Odisha on November 21 and 22, as per an official tour programme issued by the Ministry of Education.

On November 21 (Friday), Pradhan will arrive in Bhubaneswar and proceed to Puri in the afternoon, where he is scheduled to have darshan at Shree Jagannath Temple. After a brief halt at the Circuit House in Puri, he will leave for Cuttack in the evening, travelling via Pipili Bypass, Phula Nakhara, Sikharpur, Baxi Bazar and Chandi Mandir Chhaka. A reserved slot is kept at the Circuit House in Cuttack ahead of his participation in the 126th birth anniversary celebration of Utkal Keshari Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab at Sarala Bhawan later in the evening.

At night, the Minister will depart from Cuttack for Bhadrak, where he will spend the night at the Circuit House.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On November 22 (Saturday), Pradhan will leave the Bhadrak Circuit House in the morning for Dobal Bus Stand in Dhamnagar. He will attend the ‘150 Unity March’ at Dobal Bazar from morning to late morning, followed by a public meeting at Kali Field in Dhamnagar.

He will return to Bhubaneswar by afternoon, where a reserved slot is kept in his schedule, before departing for New Delhi in the late afternoon.

Pradhan will be accompanied by his stenographer, Shri Khageswar Sahu, during the tour.