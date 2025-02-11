Closing bell: Indices tank amid unabated foreign fund outflows

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tanked more than 1% on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that reignited trade war fears.

Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 1,018.20 points or 1.32% to settle at a two-week low of 76,293.60.

During the day, it tumbled 1,281.21 points or 1.65% to 76,030.59. The NSE Nifty cracked 309.80 points or 1.32% to 23,071.80 with 44 of its constituents closing lower and six with gains.

Among 30 Sensex shares, Zomato tanked over 5%. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the biggest laggards. Bharti Airtel was the only gainer among Sensex scrips.