Odisha IPS Officers Yashwant Jethwa and RP Koche empanelled for Central Deputation

TNI Bureau: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of two senior IPS officers of Odisha-cadre -Yashwant Jethwa and RP Koche- for appointment Central Deputation with the rank of DG or equivalent position.

Currently, Yashwant Jethwa, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is posted as the Director of Odisha Vigilance, while RP Koche, a 1993-batch IPS officer, is the present Director of Intelligence.

The elevation of Koche and Jethwa to DG rank by the ACC shows Centre’s recognition of Odisha cadre officers’ experience and leadership at the national level.

With the development , both Koche and Jethwa are expected to take on more strategic responsibilities in law enforcement and public administration in the central Government.