BBBB – Big Bonanza for Bihar in Budget 2025

TNI Bureau: Bihar received a significant boost in Union Budget 2025, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing key projects targeting farmers, youth, and infrastructure. The state will benefit from a new Makhana Board, aimed at enhancing production and processing of fox nuts.

The Western Kosi Canal Project will support over 50,000 hectares of farmland. Additionally, Patna’s airport will be expanded, with four new greenfield airports planned. The budget also includes setting up a National Institute of Food Technology and expanding IIT Patna. These announcements, coming ahead of elections, are expected to accelerate Bihar’s growth.