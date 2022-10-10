Babiya – The Vegetarian Crocodile who lived for 75 Years

Hundreds of devotees paid homage to the crocodile, named Babiya. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
142

TNI Bureau: A vegetarian crocodile which had been living in a temple pond in Kerala’s Kasaragod district for more than seven decades died Sunday night. Hundreds of devotees paid homage to the crocodile, named Babiya.

Its body was placed in a mobile freezer on the premises of the Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Kumbla on Monday.

Related Posts

Kyiv Under Attack; Russia strikes Multiple Ukrainian Cities

Russia attacks Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia; over 17 killed

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The male crocodile, which lived in the pond by eating only the rice and jaggery offerings at the temple, had been a major attraction among devotees who attributed divinity to the otherwise carnivorous animal.

Babiya was offered the prasada (offering) twice a day after the pujas at the temple.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.