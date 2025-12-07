Aviation Crisis Deepens: DGCA Issues Notice to IndiGo CEO

TNI Bureau: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday served a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, holding him responsible for major operational lapses that triggered one of India’s worst aviation disruptions in recent years. The regulator said IndiGo showed “significant failures” in planning, oversight, and resource management, and gave Elbers 24 hours to explain why action should not be taken.

According to the notice, the airline did not make sufficient arrangements to meet updated crew fatigue rules and also failed to ensure essential facilities for passengers during widespread delays and cancellations. The DGCA warned that if Elbers does not respond by Sunday evening, the matter will be decided without his input.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry introduced temporary fare caps on domestic flights to prevent airlines from charging excessively as thousands of stranded passengers faced soaring ticket prices, lost baggage, and long waits. The ministry also directed IndiGo to clear all pending refunds by Sunday evening.