Smriti Mandhana calls off Wedding with Palash Muchhal; requests to respect their Privacy

TNI Bureau: Indian Star cricketer Smriti Mandhana has announced that her wedding to musician Palash Muchhal has been called off. The opener shared a statement on Instagram, saying she decided to speak out because of the growing speculation about her personal life.

Mandhana did not reveal the reason behind the cancellation and requested privacy for both families. She said she wants the matter to end here and asked everyone to give them space to process the situation.

The World Cup-winning batter added that her focus now remains fully on cricket. She said representing India has always been her biggest purpose and she hopes to continue winning matches and trophies for the country.

Before the cancellation, Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal had publicly announced their engagement in mid-2024 and were set to marry on 23 November 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, on the day of the wedding, Mandhana’s father suffered a serious health emergency, leading the couple to postpone the ceremony indefinitely. Soon after, Palash was also hospitalised due to illness, and both families removed wedding-related posts from social media, which sparked further speculation. Over the following days, rumours grew stronger as neither side shared a clear update. This sequence of events eventually led to Mandhana announcing that the wedding had been called off, requesting privacy for both families as they move forward separately.

Mandhana thanked her supporters and said it is time for her to move forward.