3 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Eliminated in Operation Mahadev: Amit Shah

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking in the Lok Sabha today informed that the terrorists linked to the Pahalgam terrorist attack were killed by the security forces.

While sleeping in the Lok Sabha, Shah said that three terrorists identified as Suleiman, Afghan and Jibran, who were involved in the Pahalgam attack of April 22, were killed in Operation Mahadev that was jointly carried out by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Union Home Minister also slammed the opposition parties especially the Congress for seeking proof of the the success of Operation Mahadev.

A total of 1,055 people were interrogated for over three hour after the Pahalgam attack. Based on the information, sketches of the terrorists created, he informed.