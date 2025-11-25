Assam Congress chief seeks disclosure of ‘real mastermind’ in Zubeen Garg case; CM Sarma reiterates murder claim

TNI Bureau: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday demanded that the state government reveal the “real mastermind” behind the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, alleging that key information was being deliberately withheld and multiple narratives were creating confusion.

Speaking at Bishwanath Chariali, Gogoi referred to names mentioned during discussions in the Assam Assembly and questioned who had allegedly directed those involved in the incident.

“The government has spoken about certain individuals, but who is the mastermind behind this? That has not been made public. Instead of transparency, confusion is being created,” he said, adding that people, especially in rural areas, were losing confidence in the investigation.

Gogoi also accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of failing to honour his earlier assurance that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report would be made public. He claimed the government’s handling of the case had caused “embarrassment even within its own political circles.”

He alleged that the episode was being used to influence the upcoming Assembly elections, accusing the ruling BJP of voter list manipulation. “In a bid to safeguard his chair, the Chief Minister is trying to bring voters from other states and include their names in Assam’s voter list. This is dangerous for democracy,” he said. The Congress, he added, had strengthened its Block Level Agents and booth-level monitoring teams to prevent electoral fraud.

Meanwhile, former APCC presidents Ripun Bora and Bhupen Bora, addressing party workers, accused the BJP of failing to bring meaningful development during its decade in power. They emphasised protecting Assam’s unity and cultural harmony, invoking the legacy of the state’s icons.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking inside the Assembly earlier, once again asserted that Garg’s death was a “plain and simple case of murder.” Similar claims were made by him on November 2 and 3, but Monday’s statement marked the first time he repeated the allegation on the floor of the House.

Sarma said the SIT has added Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the provision dealing with murder, to the case within three days of the singer’s death, stating that early evidence ruled out culpable homicide. “One of the accused killed Garg, and the others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, seven people have been arrested so far: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen’s manager), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (bandmate), Amritprava Mahanta (co-singer), Sandipan Garg (cousin), and two PSOs—Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishy.

A total of 252 witnesses have been examined and 29 items seized, PTI reported. The SIT is expected to file a chargesheet in December, after which the probe will expand to include alleged negligence, criminal breach of trust and other angles. Sarma said the motive behind the crime, once revealed, would “shock the people of the state.”

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 in Singapore while swimming. Sarma said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought assistance from Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has also spoken to Singapore authorities on the matter.

Singapore has allowed an Assam Police team to visit, and relevant documents were sent to the state government on November 4, the Chief Minister said.

Later on Tuesday, Gogoi intensified his attack, accusing Sarma of “suppressing key facts” and misleading the public with claims of a possible “Pakistan link.” He said such statements were creating unnecessary sensationalism instead of clarity.

Gogoi urged citizens and political parties to remain vigilant against “vote theft” ahead of the Assembly polls and stressed that the election outcome must reflect the “true voice of Assam.”