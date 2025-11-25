India to face Pakistan in Colombo on February 15 in T20 World Cup 2026

TNI BUREAU: India will play Pakistan in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 in Colombo. Both teams are placed in the same group along with the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands.

India’s group-stage fixtures begin on February 7. They will play the USA in Mumbai on February 7, Namibia in Delhi on February 12, Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, and the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will start on February 7, and the final is scheduled for March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, an agreement between India and Pakistan states that the final will be shifted to Sri Lanka if Pakistan qualifies for the title match.

Matches will be held across seven venues: Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage.

Earlier this year, India and Pakistan reached an administrative agreement that semifinals and final locations would change depending on Pakistan’s progress in the tournament.

India and Pakistan met three times in the Asia Cup 2025, where India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won all three matches, including the final.

India’s Rohit Sharma, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team and captained India to the 2024 title, has been named the brand ambassador for the 2026 tournament.

The full groups for the T20 World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Australia will open their campaign against Ireland, while Zimbabwe returns to World Cup action with a match against Sri Lanka. In Group C, England will face the West Indies on February 11 in Mumbai, while Italy will make their first appearance in a World Cup.

Group D includes strong teams such as South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan, with important matches like South Africa vs Afghanistan and New Zealand vs South Africa scheduled in Ahmedabad.