TNI Evening News Headlines – June 03, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Commerce and Transport Department.
➡️Odisha cadre IAS Ashish Thakare appointed Director, in the D/o Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Delhi under Central Staffing Scheme.
➡️Puri-Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express train to remain cancelled on Tuesdays instead of Saturdays: East Coast Railway.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches 15 projects worth Rs 205 crore in Deogarh district.
➡️Bhubaneswar witnessed intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall today.
➡️Bhadrak district to get Government medical college and university after over Rs 6500 crore investment proposals.
➡️Odisha again revises transfer calendar for primary teachers; new dates and guidelines announced.
➡️Four dies of asphyxiation inside septic tank in Nabarangpur’s Padalguda village.
➡️All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrives in Delhi after concluding their visits to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain.
➡️Punjab Kings opt to bowl against RCB in IPL final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
➡️Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak connected the return of cricket to the Olympics to India’s growing global impact.
➡️Death toll reaches 200 in north-central Nigerian town submerged in floods.
