The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) stated in a press briefing on Monday that India’s robust counter-drone in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks during the recent ‘Operation Sindoor’.
Trending
- Army ad gun systems in counter Drone grid
- India releases visuals of its Robust Air Defence System to thwart Pakistani Attacks
- Virat Kohli retires from Test Cricket
- TNI Morning News Headlines – May 12, 2025
- TNI News Digest (Special Edition) – May 11, 2025
- SJTA suspends Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra for 30 days over Digha Row
- Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow
- TNI News Digest – May 10, 2025
- TNI Evening News Headlines – May 10, 2025
- Official List of PAF Airbases hit by Indian Missiles Today
Comments are closed.