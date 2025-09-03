TNI Evening News Headlines – September 03, 2025

📌Srimandir to remain closed for 5 Hours tomorrow from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM for Bamana Janma Niti.
📌Missing YouTuber Sagar Kundu’s body was recovered after 10 days in Duduma Waterfalls.
📌A two-day joint coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach-2, began today at Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur district.
📌A Class 4 girl student was beaten severely by her teacher at a private institute in Dumduma area, Bhubaneswar for struggling in Mathmatics.
📌First meeting of the newly reconstituted Srimandir Management Committee was held on Wednesday.
📌Authorities of Jagannath temple will soon introduce ‘dhadi’ (queue) darshan system at the 12th century shrine.
📌Post office flooded in Balasore, depositors’ money and papers soaked after heavy rainfall.
📌Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal heads to Delhi on Wednesday on a 3-day tour.
📌Youth dies at de-addiction centre in Bhubaneswar. A resident of Singhanathpur in Cuttack district.
📌Himachal Pradesh monsoon death toll climbs to 341.
📌Speaking at a press briefing with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, External affairs minister S Jaishankar says India, Germany aim to double bilateral trade.
📌Delhi: Residents of Yamuna Bazar being shifted to safer locations as the area gets flooded.
📌Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 56th meeting of the GST Council, in New Delhi, today.
📌Bhambri, India’s top-ranked men’s doubles tennis player reaches quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.
📌ChatGPT suffers global outage; users report glitches and missing chats.
📌North Korea’s Kim Jong-un joins Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping at a military parade, first such gathering in 66 years.
📌A devastating landslide that killed an estimated 1,000 people in Sudan’s Darfur region.
📌5.2 magnitude Earthquake hits Afghanistan day after 1,400 killed in Quake.
Comments are closed.