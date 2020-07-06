Anubhav Mohanty responds to Critics: Full Text

TNI Bureau: Fans of former MP and BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda as well as BJP supporters went on a rampage on Sunday, targeting Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty over his tweet where he “begged” for a “LIKE” from his childhood idol Salman Khan.

Even some neutral and apolitical people disapproved his tweet, saying that did not suit the stature of a Member of Parliament. Anubhav was lambasted throughout the day.

The Actor-turned-Politician responded in the night with a series of tweets. Anubhav gave clear answers to his critics, asking them to judge him by his work, not his personal life.

“I am Anubhav Mohanty, who is from a typical middle class Odia joint family. I am also made of blood, flesh & bones. Like you all, I too have a family and my very own personal life. I too have my emotions, likes and dislikes, like everyone else,” he tweeted.

“Nobody can force me to fit into the image they want me to portray! Have I ever supported any crime ? Have I ever even said that anyone is above the law ? NEVER. What’s wrong if I request or “beg” for a LIKE from a great actor whom I have admired since my childhood!”, he asked.

“Anubhav remained a soft target ever since he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by an overwhelming margin. His critics have not been able to come to terms with the fact that he won against a stalwart like Jay Panda by more than 1.5 lakh votes,” says Subrat Chhatoi, a BJD leader and Entrepreneur from Bhubaneswar.

“We may or may not like Anubhav as a politician. But, we think a person in public life must behave very sensibly as he is being followed and watched closely by millions. There are other ways to express your feelings and emotions,” said Pratikshya, a Social Media user.

Here’s the Full Text of Anubhav Mohanty’s 12 Tweets:

👉 By the blessings of all, I am the proud people representative of Kendrapara, Odisha. I have completed a year only as your Lok Sabha MP as a @bjd_odisha MP. My sincere hardwork & parliamentary performance is there in the public domain.

👉 Anyone interested to know can easily find out every detail. I regularly visit and remain connected with my constituents. I am also active on social media and try to address almost all the issues that reach me. Medical emergencies have always been my priority.

👉 Giving priority to my public work, I haven’t done any movie since my name was declared for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I have dedicated my life to serve people & spread love everywhere. I have always tried to make the poor or needy smile.

👉 My Leader is Sh. @Naveen_Odisha Sir and I sincerely work under his unique vision towards building a beautiful Odisha. Apart from all these, I am Anubhav Mohanty, who is from a typical middle class Odia joint family. I am also made of blood, flesh & bones.

👉 Like you all, I too have a family and my very own personal life. I too have my emotions, likes and dislikes, like everyone else. I’m very selective but being in public life, I have always happily accepted many sacrifices.

👉 I never enjoy participating in gossips connected to anyone’s personal or family life. The same way I do not like speaking about my own personal or family life. It’s my own life. I’m living it. I have my rights to decide what I discuss, express and do so long as it’s legal.

👉 Nobody can force me to fit into the image they want me to portray! Have I ever supported any crime ? Have I ever even said that anyone is above the law ? NEVER. What’s wrong if I request or “beg” for a LIKE from a great actor whom I have admired since my childhood !

👉 I have always been open about being his fan.That’s me! That’s my personal life ! Whatever I wrote was only a fan’s words. As an Actor myself,can’t I be a fan of another Actor !?!?Strange!Perhaps people who don’t even know me properly are also enjoying to write against me!

👉 I am the first in my family to be in the entertainment industry or politics ! I have struggled hard to survive and reach till the place where I stand today. For me, my parents are SUPERSTARS & LIVING GODs to me.

👉 My leader, Sh. Naveen Patnaik sir is a SUPERSTAR and GOD to me, an inspiration and father figure, who I respect and love deeply. Dear all, as a public representative, if I fail in doing my duties and responsibilities, then I may be questioned and I’m bound to answer.

👉 I am here to serve people. But dear all, I sincerely request all of you to give me my own space, to have a personal life. I respect my family, I respect my own likes and dislikes.

👉 Last but not the least, even after opening up my heart so clearly, if my tweet is still hurting anyone then I apologise. I had no intentions of hurting anyone. I may be excused please.

Sincere love & regards,

Anubhav Mohanty (A Common Man too).