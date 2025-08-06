PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi. The Kartavya Bhavan depicts modern, efficient, and citizen-centric governance.

While inaugurating the Prime Minister stated that the Kartavya Bhawan will not only help in faster delivery of policies and schemes but will also give fresh momentum to the nation’s development.

Modi said that Kartavya Bhavan reflects our commitment to build a developed and self-reliant India. Today, the nation has witnessed the tireless hard work and determination of our Shramyogis who have shaped it. He has also expressed happiness while interacting with them.

On the occasion, PM also planted a sapling on the premises of Kartavya Bhavan.